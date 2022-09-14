Liberia: CENTAL Calls for More Pressure On Weah Government

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia or CENTAL has called on the United States government and the international community to mount more diplomatic pressure on the Weah administration to ensure the immediate prosecution of the three corrupt officials, who resigned on Monday, 12 September.

"CENTAL calls on the US Government and the International Community to mount the needed diplomatic pressure on the Weah-led Government to ensure the immediate prosecution of the sanctioned officials and all those recommended to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) in the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)'s investigative report", the Center says.

Executive Director Anderson Maimen made the call Tuesday, September 13, 2022, while addressing a news conference in Monrovia following the resignation of suspended officials Nathaniel Farlo McGill, Bill Tweahway and Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephas on Monday.

Mr. Maimen stressed that the LACC's investigative report covered different corruption scandals and incidences, largely involving high-ranking officials of the government, saying "We call on the Liberian people to stand up and demand accountability of their leaders, as this will help to give the international community the necessary motivation to continue supporting integrity building and anti-corruption efforts in the country."

The three suspended officials tendered their letters of resignation from the various positions after they were named and sanctioned by the U.S. government through the department of treasury for ongoing public corruption in Liberia.

But reacting to the resignation, the CENTAL executive director said his institution wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the suspended officials to resign and called on them to immediately declared their various assets, incomes and liabilities, as they exit government.

According to him, declaring their assets, income and liabilities are in line with Part 10 of the code of conduct for public officials that requires them to declare their assets, income, and liabilities prior to their entry into government, or being promoted upon departing government.

" CENTAL is calling on the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission or LACC to legally ensure that they fully comply with this provision of the code of conduct which is an important anti-corruption and accountability instrument."

Mr. Maimen pointed out that immediate investigation and prosecution of the officials will somehow signal a revival of the President's weak stance against corruption.

He said such actions will also boost different efforts being exerted by stakeholders and the international community, including the United States Government in the anti-corruption space and give the needed push for full compliance and adherence to the rule of law and the principles of democracy and good governance, including integrity, accountability, transparency, and justice, among others.