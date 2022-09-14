Ghana: Yendi MP Supports 6 C'nities With Street Lights

14 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tamale — The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Dr Farouk Aliu Mahama, has supported six communities in the area with street lights and renovated six-classroom blocks.

The beneficiary communities are Walyapala, Kumfong, Guntingli, warikpamo, Gbambaya and Kunkon.

Dr Mahama told the Ghanaian Times, that the intervention was part of his commitment to the welfare of the people.

The MP said lighting principal streets of the communities was part of measures to fight criminal activities in the areas.

"As MP for the traditional seat of Dagbon, it is my responsibility to fast track the development of area," he said.

Dr Mahama reminded the people that he has been to parliament to give them development but not be an armed chair MP.

The MP said that in 2021, as part of measures to solve water crises in Yendi, he provided 100 boreholes in the constituency.

He said "not only that, I also supported a number of projects through partnership with non-governmental organisations in the constituency."

Dr Mahama stated that, every year he supported farmers with farm inputs, adding that "government cannot do it alone, hence the need for other groups to also come on board to support the communities."

He stated that "even though they are challenges in the country, I urged the people to be patient as the government is working tirelessly to resolve problems."

Dr Mahama called on the people to unite and promote peace towards development.

