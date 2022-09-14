Ghana: Delhi Private Int'l Students Help Colleagues Towards BECE

A group of past and current students of the Delhi Private International School (DPIS) Ghana, have helped their colleagues at Dawhenya Methodist Junior High School B, a public school, to prepare for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The teen volunteers living in the Community 25 Area of Tema with support from their parents assisted the candidates to fill the gaps in subject areas, including English Language, Sciences, Mathematics, Social Studies and Information Communication Technology (ICT) practical.

The group of students are; Carla-Anne Mirchandani, AdwoaSerwaahKwarteng, Brianna MaameArabaAshun, SibongileHenaku, Sharon-Joan Tsimese, AnselmaHesse-Lartey, Janice Hesse-Lartey.

Supervised by their parents and in collaboration with teachers of the public school, the volunteers prepared lesson notes and planned a teaching schedule that aligned with lessons already taught by the school's regular teachers.

Additionally, they used their own laptops to give their colleagues hands-on experience in soft ICT skills from spreadsheet, paint application, word processing, and search engine functions among others.

The activity was facilitated by the provision of teaching and learning materials by parents of the teen volunteers, ranging from English story books, science apparatus, printouts for mathematics and social studies as well as laptops with data bundles for ICT.

At the end of the teaching period, the students donated 80 story books to the 76-80 BECE candidates, to sharpen their reading skills.

Carla-Anne Mirchandani, one of the volunteers, said they decided to assist the BECE students to enable them complete their syllabus in light of the general strike action in government schools.

She called on the government and the managers of education in public schools to improve on teaching to enable students to adequately prepare for examination.

One of the parents of the volunteers, Mrs Dora Kwarteng said "this period has been an eye-opener for our children to appreciate public education and compare with the private/international ones to gain experience in life as they are growing up to become adults."

Head teacher of Dawhenya Methodist B Basic School, Mrs Rita Arhin, thanked the teen volunteers, their parents and the management of DPIS Ghana for the intervention.

"They have left indelible memories on the minds of our candidates and they have pledged to emulate their example. My staff and I are eternally grateful," she said.

The head girl of the school, Matilda DedeNartey, thanked their colleagues from DPIS for their selfless sacrifice.

"They have given us practical lessons and further explanations to what our teachers have taught us and the experience has been great," she said.