Ghana: Legon Cities, 2 Others Charged By FA

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC has been charged by the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Disciplinary Committee.

Also joined in the charge was an official of the club, Kwabena Asenso Onyina and a player, Michael Ampadu.

The club, according to a statement from the FA, was charged for breaching Articles 16(1)(c) and 16(2)(f) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 after failing to ensure the safety of match officials in the betPawa Premier League Day One game against Medeama SC at the Elwak Sports Stadium.

According to a statement, player Michael Ampadu was seen physically assaulting the center referee, Charles Benle Bulu by punching his mouth on the field of play.

Other officials of the club, Salifu Yaya and Kwabena Asenso Onyina were seen verbally attacking the match officials while on their way to the dressing room and also attempted to physically attack the referees.

The FA Prosecutor, according to the statement, again charged the club after its supporters deflated the rear tyres of a vehicle belonging to the center referee Bulu.

"Both the club officials and the player have been individually charged on two counts of misconducts each and are expected to respond to the charges on or before today following which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate the three cases.