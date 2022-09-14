Ghana: FA, Access Bank Ghana Announce $250,000 Sponsorship Deal for Dol

14 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Access Bank Ghana as headline sponsor of the 2022/23 Division One League (DOL).

Consequently, the bank presented a cheque for $250,000 to the FA at an impressive ceremony, yesterday to seal the deal to become the official bank partner of the GFA.

The deal will see the bank offer overdraft and loan facilities to all the DOL clubs as well as vehicle finance loans.

Announcing the deal yesterday, the Managing Director of the Bank, Olumide Olatunji welcomed the partnership and commended the GFA's commitment to develop the game.

He urged Ghanaians and football fans in particular to explore the 'more than banking' solutions it offers.

Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, FA President tasked DOL clubs to open bank accounts with the bank to enable the FA have a smooth relationship with the bank.

Mr. Okraku expressed gratitude to Access Bank for the trust in his administration, adding that "the platform offers hope and aspirations to young boys who depend on the game to make ends meet."

The Group Head, Retail Banking at the bank, Matilda Asante-Asiedu expressed the belief that the partnership would make available the much needed resources that the GFA needs to raise good players for the Black Stars from the lower divisions.

She commended the GFA for their effort to the "Bring Back the Love" campaign aimed at igniting passion and galvanizing support for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X