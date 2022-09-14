Ghana: FA, Access Bank Ghana Announce $250,000 Sponsorship Deal for Dol

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Access Bank Ghana as headline sponsor of the 2022/23 Division One League (DOL).

Consequently, the bank presented a cheque for $250,000 to the FA at an impressive ceremony, yesterday to seal the deal to become the official bank partner of the GFA.

The deal will see the bank offer overdraft and loan facilities to all the DOL clubs as well as vehicle finance loans.

Announcing the deal yesterday, the Managing Director of the Bank, Olumide Olatunji welcomed the partnership and commended the GFA's commitment to develop the game.

He urged Ghanaians and football fans in particular to explore the 'more than banking' solutions it offers.

Mr Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, FA President tasked DOL clubs to open bank accounts with the bank to enable the FA have a smooth relationship with the bank.

Mr. Okraku expressed gratitude to Access Bank for the trust in his administration, adding that "the platform offers hope and aspirations to young boys who depend on the game to make ends meet."

The Group Head, Retail Banking at the bank, Matilda Asante-Asiedu expressed the belief that the partnership would make available the much needed resources that the GFA needs to raise good players for the Black Stars from the lower divisions.

She commended the GFA for their effort to the "Bring Back the Love" campaign aimed at igniting passion and galvanizing support for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar World Cup.