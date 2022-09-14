Ghana: Think3ice, Finex Skills Hub Equip Students With Technological Skills

Think3ice, in collaboration with Finex Skills Hub, two institutions that focus on providing hands-on training for people on relevant technological skills hosted a graduation ceremony for the 'Excel our Girls' programme's second cohort of students.

The ceremony which came off at the weekend in Accra saw 22 girls who received hands-on training in data analytics with special focus on Microsoft Excel and Appsheet graduated with certificates of participation and opportunities for internships in reputable institutions.

The 22 girls were tasked with designing tailor-made apps that addressed and solved specific everyday problems by offering tailored solutions.

The 10-week intensive programme featured online classroom meetings to teach and discuss topics and assignments, as well as weekly physical workshops where participants applied learning tips learnt during the week.

After the 10 weeks, the students were placed in groups, where they were challenged to come up with workable projects that were judged by a panel of experts.

Dean of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Justice Bawole, a special guest of honour, noted that even though the UGBS had made significant strides toward putting innovative programmes in place to adequately equip students, some courses are still excluded due to the current academic calendar situation, necessitating the need for the training to assist in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

"While our curriculum is intended to provide students with the technical abilities in critical subject areas, we still need to do more in terms of transferable, social, and employability skills in addition to IT," he said.

Business Development Consultant, AfiaAppiah, who was a judge at the graduation ceremony, said that in addition to making one's performance in their various professions more proficient, the learned abilities acquired by the participants would also expand their prospects in the world of work.

Regional Talent Acquisition Manager at Nestle Central and West Africa (CWAR), JoycelineQuansah, who was also a judge, lauded Think3ice and Finex Skills Hub and stressed the need for industry players to support the initiative.

"Because these students have their own areas of study, this training adds a higher level of value to them, making them extraordinary. I believe this programme to be excellent and one that should absolutely be promoted. This programme will have a significant ripple effect, which is what you want to see with every opportunity," she said.

On her part, CEO of Think3ice, Mrs Yvonne Dzotsi, applauded the students for their hard work, consistency, and perseverance throughout the 10-week training. She noted that the reason for initiating an all-girl training programme was to address the gender imbalance in the data analytics world, as well as present to society, young innovative girls whose skills would contribute significantly to the nation's growth.