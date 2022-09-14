Ghana: TNMA Distributes Gh¢83,970 Items to PWDs

The Tano North Municipal Assembly (TNMA) last Friday distributed assorted items valued at GH¢83,970 to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Duayaw -Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.

In all, 29 beneficiaries were presented with building materials, fufu pounding machines, deep-freezers with chests, mushroom business equipment, earthenware business materials, farm inputs.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Ernest Kwarteng, at a short ceremony on Friday said the items were made possible through its share of the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF).

He disclosed that his assembly, between the periods 2018 to 2021, had disbursed items worth GH¢286,705 to 185 PWDs in the area.

"The donations were geared towards improving the living standards of all physically challenged persons in the municipality. This will add up to the socio-economic growth of the country," he said.

The MCE indicated that the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development (DSWCD) through the DACF supported a lot of students whose parents were PWDs, with a total amount of GH¢16,855.

Mr Kwarteng said the Assembly had earlier paid the medical bills of two persons to the tune of GH¢5,500, saying that "it is my dream to ensure that the lives of PWDs are improved."

He stated that the initiative was part of the pro -poor intervention programmes meant to alleviate the plight of PWDs in the area, in order to keep them out of the streets and to better their standards of living.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the Ghana Federation of Disabled (GFD), Nananom, youth groups, the media, religious leaders among other stakeholders, for supporting the activities of the Assembly.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North, Dr Freda Prempeh, in a brief remark reiterated the commitment of the government to alleviate poverty through livelihood empowerment interventions among residents, especially PWDs.

The MP urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the habit of saving some of the profits accrued from their various business ventures, for the sustainability of the enterprises and to cater for unforeseen circumstances.

She cautioned the beneficiaries against selling the items, adding that "the DSWCD, the leadership of GFD, and other stakeholders will embark on routine inspection and supervision of your various businesses".

A member of GFD, Mrs Beatrice Aboagyewaa, on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the Assembly and its stakeholders for showing love to them, adding that the items would be a game-changer in our lives.