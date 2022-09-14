Ghana: Boadu - Hearts Ready for OLY's Challenge

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, says his charges are ready for Sunday's epic clash against city rivals, Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The coach gave the assurance in the wake of the team's opening season defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday and Olympics' recent run over the Phobians in the past two seasons.

In a post-match interview on Sunday, Boadu asked Phobian followers to put the early defeat behind and focus on matches ahead.

"There's no need to dwell on the match we lost. We didn't play badly at all. We had a very good game and created a number of scoring opportunities which we should have converted."

"It was not a fair reflection of proceedings because we had the lion's share of possession and threatened many more times. We paid dearly with a mistake we committed at the back. That's football for you; you can play but when you fail to convert your chances, you can be punished," Boadu said after the game.

Skipper of the home team, Bright Adjei scored the only goal of the match from a melee in the Hearts goal area.

It was a positive start for the Dormaa lads and their new Head Coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin.

But Boadu believes it was too early to think that could affect their championship aspiration since there are a lot of games ahead and the focus must be how to garner the points in the upcoming matches.

"We played very well. There were a lot of chances that could have changed our story-line if my strikers have found the net."

"Our focus now is to bounce back to face Great Olympics on Sunday. This is another game that will excite the fans because of the huge rivalry. It is a very important game for the two teams and their followers; we'll approach it as if it's a final game," he said.

Olympics started their season on a winning note on Saturday with a lone goal victory over perennial nemesis Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium with Samuel Ashie-Quaye on the score sheet.

And coach Yaw Preko stated after the game that opening games were usually difficult, the reason why the team laboured against the Hunters but was positive about the team's chances against the Phobians.