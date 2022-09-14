Ghana: Public Sector Reform Secretariat Donates It Equipment to Three Public Institutions

As part of the initiatives to improve service delivery, the Public Sector Reform Secretariat has presented information technology and video conferencing equipment to three public sector institutions in Accra.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Public Services Commission (PSC), and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development (MLGDRD) were the three public institutions that benefited from the modern IT equipment to provide efficient and accountable services to citizens and the private sector.

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, who presented the items, said improving efficiency in the delivery of public services through modernization was essential to the growth of the public sector and the country at large.

"The private sector can only function properly when the public sector delivery is efficient. We want the public service to be oriented along these lines that they would provide service to the private sector to make money for the economy to grow," he emphasized.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reform Secretariat, Mr Thomas Kusi Boafo, disclosed that the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) implementation covered 13 selected entities constituting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with a US$32million credit facility from the World Bank.

He urged the project's beneficiaries to make the most of the equipment to make a strong case for additional funding.

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, said the equipment would enhance the collation of data from the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

"Every analysis, financial statements from all the MMDAs are supposed to come to the Ministry and the process has been quite tedious because of its manual nature," he said, adding that the equipment would help improve the process faster and easier in a more digitized system.

The DVLA received items worth GHC 8,312,121, including a desktop card printer, signature pads, fingerprint scanners, and cleaning swab kits.

The Public Services Commission also received video conferencing equipment, including 75" smart television, laptops, colour printers, digital camera and server wracks among other items valued at GHC 552,635.

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development received laptops, colour printers, a projector and a wireless router valued at GHC104,312.