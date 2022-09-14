Gambia: NRA Presents Safety Jackets, Torch Lights to GPF

The National Road Authority (NRA) last Tuesday presented safety jackets and torch lights to The Gambia Police Force (GPF) at a ceremony held at the Police headquarters in Banjul.

The donated items include- 1000 safety jackets and 300 torch lights. The items were aimed at supporting the country's traffic police and to ensure smooth execution of their functions, thereby enhancing safety in the traffic system.

Presenting the items, Mamadou Senghore, managing director of NRA, explained that the Gambia Police Forces especially its traffic police have been playing a crucial role in enforcing traffic laws as well as helping to save peoples' lives along the highways.

It is in light of that, Senghore indicated that NRA deems it fitting to provide those valuable items to the police to enhance their services to the public.

The National Roads Authority, he added, has been supporting the police and would continue to support the security agents to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

He also assured of his institution's continued partnership with the police, further expressing optimism that the donated items would be utilised judiciously.

Senghore equally commended the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and the NRA board for supporting the authority in executing their functions.

For his part, Modou Sowe, Deputy Inspector General of Police, commended NRA for the gesture.

The donated materials, he added, would go a long way in helping the police in traffic control.

He assured that the donated items would be used judiciously.

Police Spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie- Jatta, who chaired the ceremony, equally assured that the jackets would be put to good use.