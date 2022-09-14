Liberia: Weah Vows Stronger Measures Against Tax Invaders

President George Manneh Weah has threatened to take stronger measures against employers who will attempt to invade payment of government taxes or infringe on Liberian workers' rights.

"We will not hesitate to take stronger measures against any employers who attempt to invade the payment of government taxes or who will try to infringe on the rights of workers," he said Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

President Weah gave the warning when he made special remarks at the Ministry of Labor's Digitization of Work Permit commissioning program held at the Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

He said as a responsible government, they also have the duty to ensure that investors are treated fairly in their relationship with the government and their employees.

The Ministry of Labor on Tuesday launched the digitization of Work Permits and commissioned over nine Toyota vehicles, and several Yamaha motorbikes.

The program aims at upgrading from the manual to digital system while the logistical equipment will enable effective service.

It is a five-year project between the government and CETIS Graphic and Documentation.

It provides for an upfront delivery of over US$5m of ultra-modern electronic equipment as well as pickups, jeeps, and 35 Yamaha motorbikes.

The contract also covered the supply of fuel, maintenance and insurance of all equipment and vehicles as well as salary and daily alliance for the entire five-year duration of the project.

During the program, President Weah urged that these policies must be adhered to without compromise while they seek to increase revenue for greater efficiency in the work permit regime.

He assured that the government will not compromise the rights of citizens in employment opportunities.

Additionally, President Weah said he wants to see gender equity in employment in both the public and private sectors.

He said his government is committed to providing adequate employment for Liberians who are qualified, competent, and available to work.

He stressed that his government takes seriously the protection of workers' rights throughout the country.

"This government takes seriously the protection of workers' rights throughout Liberia and adequate employment for our people who are qualified, competent, and available to work," he noted.

"It's against this backdrop that I, as the president of Liberia, now have the distinguished honor to officially commission this project," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He congratulated the CETIS Graphic and Documentation service, the Ministry of Labor and the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) for the milestone achievement.

He committed his government's support to this project.

Also speaking, Labor Minister Cllr. Charles Gibson said the project was birthed out of the need to first determine the status of Liberia's labor market.

Minister Gibson noted that in 2018, the government commissioned a study and discovered that the Work Permit could generate more money if it moves from manual to digital.

"We went through a lot of processes to get this done following the PPCC process and eventually we came out with these, CETIS for the labor work permit and another Contact Global for the immigration resident permit," he said.

He noted that Liberia is the only African country that is still using the manual work permit system.

According to Minister Gibson, the innovation will not only improve efficiency but will increase revenue and provide new employment opportunities and enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Labor to protect and defend the rights of workers in Liberia.

"This equipment will enable the Ministry of Labor's work permit regime of the government throughout the country," he said.