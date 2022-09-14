Liberia: CDC to Use 'Cash Violent' in 2023

-Sen. Saah Joseph

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator Saah H. Joseph has suggested that the ruling CDC will use 'cash violent' to win the 2023 presidential election.

He claims the party has deposited huge amounts of money for a one-round victory in 2023.

"We should be able to use money for [the] second round to do development. We are trying our ... best to make the difference," said Senator Joseph on the Spoon Midnight Show Monday, 12 September 2022.

On the CDC ticket, incumbent President George Manneh Weah is expected to battle opposition leaders in next year's elections in his quest to secure a second six years presidential term.

Saah Joseph, the CDC's Senator for Montserrado County, did not say where the ruling party has allegedly deposited the 'huge cash,' neither did he say how much is the money deposited so far for the campaign.

He told the Spoon Mid Night Conversation that he is leading the one-round victory for the re-election of President Weah.

The Montserrado Senator said they will make sure that the CDC - led government gets re-elected.

He said there are lots of finances going toward this second round, and his responsibility as Senator of Montserrado County is to generate the votes by talking to the people and making them understand the reality on the ground.

According to him, they are not just going for a victory in 2023, but they are going for one round victory.

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph has termed Amb. Lewis G. Brown's endorsement of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings' presidential bid as nonessential.

He claimed that Amb. Brown is a political non-force. Joseph alleged that Amb. Brown, a former Foreign Minister, former Information Minister and former Liberian Ambassador to the United Nations does not have any constituents.

Amb. Brown's choice for the presidency for 2023, Mr. Cummings, heads the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the relaunched Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

"Mr. Brown is an individual and so for him to just come out and endorse Mr. Cummings, the people will judge," said Mr. Joseph.

"Mr. Brown has served in several positions in government from former President Charles Taylor to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. What difference he had made even at the UN when he was serving?" Mr. Joseph questions Amb. Brown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Which impact he made in the lives of the people because there were lots of opportunities for him to give to the people?" Senator Joseph continued.

The Montserrado County lawmaker explained that the CDC is not moved by Amb. Brown's endorsement of Mr. Cummings because he is of no force.

He said the ruling party remains focused on the deliverable of the Liberia people, looking at the bread-and-butter issues, and the challenges that Liberians are facing.

"As we go to election, people will endorse but you're endorsing as an individual, which impact it will have on the election? That's what we look at," Joseph argued.

He contended that if you say for example Senator Joseph endorses this person, you will take it seriously.

"It's that kind of endorsement we are talking about, but not Amb. Brown's endorsement. What impact will that make to us?" Senator Joseph concluded.