Liberia: Families Arrange for Burial After Autopsy Results

Maryland county — Following a daylong meeting with local authorities in Maryland county, families of late Anthony Tiaka and little Levi's Koffa have unconditionally accepted autopsy reports recently released by government and begun arrangements for interment of their deceased.

The two deceased lifeless bodies were discovered under mysterious circumstances, leading to fear and protests by group of women in the county.

Speaking after the meeting with local authorities, Kenneth Koffa, a relative of the late Levi Koffa, said though the family is not happy with the autopsy result, they have accepted and asked the local authorities to turn their son's body over for burial, which has already taken place.

Mr. Koffa said though government pathologists said there was no foul play, the autopsy report leaves room for further argument.

According to him, the autopsy findings concluded that little Koffa died from drowning, but he argued that if this were so, the body would have decayed.

"Let me say this, we just have to accept the report and go ahead with burial because the report is still questionable and we just have to go ahead with burial for peace to remain", Mr. Koffa added.

Meanwhile, similar response came from family of the late Anthony Tiaka, who has set date for their son's burial for Saturday, September 17, 2022.

The late Anthony Tiaka was discovered dead in his bedroom on July 3, 2022, with bruises and gashes on his forehead, penis pierced with a sharp instrument, and bled profusely from other parts of his body, while Little Levi's Koffa, who reportedly left his parents' home for school on Monday, July 18, 2022, in Harper City but never returned, lifeless body was discovered drowned in Lake Shepherd on Wednesday, July 20th.

The Tiaka was a senior student of the Williams V.S. Tubman University, while little Levi's Koffa was a student of an elementary school, all in Harper City.

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, government pathologists released results of two separate autopsies conducted on the remains of the deceased following their suspicious deaths respectively in July 2022.

Pathologists attribute the death of the late Student Anthony Tiaka to natural causes, while eight-year-old Levi's Koffa reportedly died as a result of drowning, the results say.

The autopsy results were signed by chief pathologist Dr. Benedict Kolee and detailed that the pathological cause of death of the late Tiaka was a result of right pain lobar pneumonia and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Dr. Kolee said based on available evidence, the manner of death of late Anthony Tiaka was natural, while Levi's Koffa pathological cause of death was consistent with drowning, maintaining that the available evidence shows the manner of the two deaths are natural and accidental.