Liberia: Veteran Liberian Journalist Philip Wesseh Is Dead

14 September 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

The managing publisher of the Inquirer Newspaper, Veteran Liberian journalist Philip Wesseh is dead. He died in Monrovia following a protracted illness.

At the peak of his illness, he was flown to Ghana following the intervention of President George Weah for advanced treatment and later return home.

However, he was confined to a wheelchair as he recovered. But sources say in recent days, his condition deteriorated.

Prior to his demise, he was recently inducted into the Press Union of Liberia's Hall of Fame in recognition of his immense contribution to the Liberian media landscape. He did not attend the ceremony due to failing health. But the PUL, led by its President Charles Coffey visited his home and awarded him the certificate.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X