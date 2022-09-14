Liberia: Veteran Liberian Journalist Philip Wesseh Is Dead

The managing publisher of the Inquirer Newspaper, Veteran Liberian journalist Philip Wesseh is dead. He died in Monrovia following a protracted illness.

At the peak of his illness, he was flown to Ghana following the intervention of President George Weah for advanced treatment and later return home.

However, he was confined to a wheelchair as he recovered. But sources say in recent days, his condition deteriorated.

Prior to his demise, he was recently inducted into the Press Union of Liberia's Hall of Fame in recognition of his immense contribution to the Liberian media landscape. He did not attend the ceremony due to failing health. But the PUL, led by its President Charles Coffey visited his home and awarded him the certificate.