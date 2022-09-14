Uganda: Bell Lager to Balance Nyege Nyege With Mpola Enjoyments

Typically, Nyege Nyege is defined by a high tempo, high energy and extremely vibrant mood, however, Bell Lager ,one of the festival's sponsors will provide a chill experience for attendees interested in having fun in a laid-back and calm environment.

Happening this weekend from 15 to 18 September at Itanda falls and dubbed the 'Mpola Mpola Nyege Vibes', the Bell experience is nestled between the main stage and the food court and will entail a cosy and comfortable seating area, a fireplace, karaoke sessions and exciting group games for groups of friends to indulge in as they take a break from the rest of the festival's excitement.

Additionally, the meat guy will be on hand to deliver exclusively-prepared Bell na Nyama combos, which will be on offer alongside affordable discounts on Bell Lager - all against the serene backdrop of the River Nile under the brand's mpola enjoyments campaign.

Under the campaign, consumers are welcome to have a good time characterized by chill vibes with friends, some Nyama and an ice-cold Bell Lager any time, anywhere.

Throughout the festival weekend, the brand will be giving away Bell Lager goodies for lucky participants who take part in the different activities on offer within the experience.

"Nyege Nyege is a celebration of the different experiences that make Uganda the pearl of Africa. In line with this, Bell Lager will deliver a unique experience that will allow attendees and their friends to enjoy the festival in a

fun, calm and responsible environment," said Edgar Kihumuro, Bell Lager's acting Brand Manager.

He added that the brand is proud to join in this celebration of Uganda's creative and natural beauty, which is breathing life into both the creative and hospitality sectors following the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on these respective sectors of the economy.

According to the event organisers, they are working in tandem with all the authorities and the relevant security agencies to ensure order and security throughout the 4-day festival.