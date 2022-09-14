Nigeria: Daily Trust Invites Nominations for African of the Year 2022 Award

press release

The eventual winner will be selected by a six-member prize committee chaired by His Excellency, Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana.

A leading independent newspaper in Nigeria, DAILY TRUST, has called for nominations of exemplary personalities for the coveted African of the Year 2022 award. Nominations are open from 12 September 2022, to midnight of 24 October 2022.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Media Trust Group, publishers of DAILY TRUST and owners of Trust TV, Mounir Gwarzo, said ideal nominees should be "ordinary Africans who have made extra-ordinary contributions to humanity in any field from any part of the continent."

Mr Gwarzo disclosed that the award consists of three components, namely, a permanent plaque, a certificate of merit and a cash reward in aid of the awardee or his/her chosen charity project.

Valid entries for the 2022 award will be for works, events or activities undertaken by the nominee between 1 October 2021 and 30 September 2022, and nominations are to be made online at award.dailytrust.com. The eventual winner will be selected by a six-member prize committee chaired by His Excellency, Festus Mogae, former President of Botswana.

Other members of the Committee who represent Africa's regional blocs are: Mona Omar (North Africa), Amadou Mahtar Ba (West Africa), Gwen Lister (Southern Africa), and Rigobert MINANI BIHUZO (Central Africa). The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Media Trust Group, Kabiru Yusuf, represents the award promoters.

The Group CEO emphasised that a winner will emerge, strictly based on the selection criteria and not the number of entries submitted on his/her behalf.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Gwarzo also disclosed that the presentation ceremony for the 2022 edition of the African of the Year Award will hold in Abuja, Nigeria, in January, 2023.

Now in its 15th edition, the African of the Year Award was inaugurated in 2008 by DAILY TRUST in fulfilment of the newspaper's commitment to African unity and sustainable development across the continent.

With this annual award, Mr. Gwarzo said the newspaper hopes to entrench the culture of selflessness among Africans with the aim of creating a pool of role-models for others to emulate.

The maiden award was presented to a Congolese gynaecologist, Denis Mukwege, in recognition of his exemplary humanitarian offer of free reconstructive surgery to victims of rape in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC. He also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, which was 10 years after DAILY TRUST had recognised his remarkable humanitarian gesture.

Issued by:

Mounir Gwarzo, Group CEO, Media Trust Group.