Rwanda: Adonis Filer Inspires Reg's Comeback Win Over Patriots

The Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club needed a win to underline their intentions to stretch their dominance and Adonis Filer and co. ensured it was mission accomplished - at least thus far.

Point guard Filer dropped a game-high 21 points to power his side to a 82-75 comeback win in game 3 over archrivals Patriots Basketball Club at the BK Arena on Sunday, September 11.

The American star added six rebounds and five assists as REG took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five finals.

His best performance so far in REG shirt helped the utility giants overturn a seven-point deficit, rallying to turn the game on its head having trailed 33-46 at halftime.

Patriots had led the first and second quarters 22-15 and 24-18, respectively.

"We have been able to beat a strong Patriots team in two straight games, what a night!" a thrilled Adonis said in a post-match interview.

He added: "We're already looking forward to Game 4 and I'm going to give everything."

In Sunday's win, Cleveland Thomas Jr contributed 15 points while Manga Pitchou added 14 points.

Adonis' side had to fend off multiple Patriots' comebacks throughout the game, doing most of their offensive damage from three-point range, especially in the final quarter.

Come Wednesday, September 14, the local heavyweights face off in game 4, and should REG win it they'll lift their third straight title. Should Patriots win, the two will have to sort things out in a decisive fifth game.

Patriots have until recently been seen by many as the favourites, but REG are clearly showing little interest in that narrative.

Meanwhile, in the women's third playoff final, REG pulled off a stunning 71-44 win over APR to lead the best of five series 2-1. The fourth game of the women's finals takes place Wednesday, September 14.

Sunday results

Playoff finals, Game 2

Men

REG 82-75 Patriots

Playoff-finals, Game 2

Women

REG 71- 44 APR