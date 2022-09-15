South Africa: Ramaphosa Jets Off to U.S. to Meet Biden - South African News Briefs - September 15, 2022

Cape Town —

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Way to Meet U.S. President

President Cyril Ramaphosa is en-route to Washington D.C., where he will hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on September 16. Ramaphosa will also meet U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris at her official residence. The agenda for the talks is broad, with Ramaphosa hoping to make headway on among others, trade ties, and seeking to kick-start a discussion about reforming international institutions including the United Nations.

Justin Bieber Concerts In South Africa Officially Cancelled

Big Concerts has announced that the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour has been cancelled in South Africa as well, following the star's announcement of cancellations in other parts of the world. Earlier this year, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that paralyses the face. All ticket holders who purchased tickets through Ticket Master, will receive a full refund. Ticket Master will get in touch via email with all Belieber ticket holders.

Shepherd Bushiri Case Spurs Home Affairs to Probe Officials, Foreign-Led Churches

A senior official in the Home Affairs Department has been fired for gross negligence and dishonesty. This follows the granting of permanent residence to Malawian fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said the official is currently appealing his dismissal. There are several other officials in this matter who are in the firing line. The Bushiris appeared in a South African court on November 4, 2020, on charges of fraud and corruption. Despite surrendering all their travel documents, they left the country and fled to Malawi. Motsoaledi said the investigation of other foreign-led churches is also under way.