Black girl in a summer city. Woman with a shoping bags. Lady in a redress.

The former minister of state for presidential Affairs is said to be holding consultations with stakeholders in Margibi county to contest for the senatorial seat in the county.

McGill who said his father jails from. Gbarpolu but mother hails from Bong county has been investing in BONG and Margibi counties in recent times.

There has been reports that he would contest for the seatatorial seat in Bong county.

But sources close to the Coalition for Democratic Change of which he was a member of for over a decade until he resigned recently from the government following the imposition of sanction by the U.S. department of Treasury for corruption told The New Republic Newspaper.

He is still a member of the CDC .

"Currently, a meeting is going on headed by Daddy S. Gibson, County Chairman, CDC along with other members and stakeholders are discussing the senatorial bid for Nathaniel F. McGill in Margibi County." a source close to the discussion told NEW Republic Newspaper Wednesday

If confirmed and accepted, he will be challenging Jim W. Tornorla of the People's Unification Party (PUP) which has close ties with the CDC.

Former minister McGill is not in the meeting in person, but on the phone holding discussions, the source said.

Former minister McGill didn't respond to series of calls made to him for verification.