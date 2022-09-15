Liberia: Nathaniel Mcgill to Contest in Margibi?

14 September 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Black girl in a summer city. Woman with a shoping bags. Lady in a redress.

The former minister of state for presidential Affairs is said to be holding consultations with stakeholders in Margibi county to contest for the senatorial seat in the county.

McGill who said his father jails from. Gbarpolu but mother hails from Bong county has been investing in BONG and Margibi counties in recent times.

There has been reports that he would contest for the seatatorial seat in Bong county.

But sources close to the Coalition for Democratic Change of which he was a member of for over a decade until he resigned recently from the government following the imposition of sanction by the U.S. department of Treasury for corruption told The New Republic Newspaper.

He is still a member of the CDC .

"Currently, a meeting is going on headed by Daddy S. Gibson, County Chairman, CDC along with other members and stakeholders are discussing the senatorial bid for Nathaniel F. McGill in Margibi County." a source close to the discussion told NEW Republic Newspaper Wednesday

If confirmed and accepted, he will be challenging Jim W. Tornorla of the People's Unification Party (PUP) which has close ties with the CDC.

Former minister McGill is not in the meeting in person, but on the phone holding discussions, the source said.

Former minister McGill didn't respond to series of calls made to him for verification.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X