Ghana: Sachet Water Goes Up 50 Percent, Bottled Water Gh¢ 3 From Sept 19

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has announced new prices for bottled and sachet water.

The reviewed prices, according to the group, followed the increase in electricity and water tariffs and the rising cost of inputs such as fuel and packaging materials, which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the group said the new prices would take effect from Monday September 19.

It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at GH¢2.00, 750ml or medium size be retailed at GH¢3.00.

Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 50 pesewas while a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GH¢7.00 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet water at GH¢9.00 per bag maximum," the statement noted.

It said the reviewed prices were to serve as a guide to all regional associations and to ensure uniformity across the country.