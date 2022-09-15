Liberia: Media Guru Wesseh Is Dead

14 September 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

September 14_Liberian media guru, Philip Wesseh has died, according to family soutces.

Mr. Wesseh, publisher of The Inquirer News Newspaper died early Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy memorial hospital.

Mr. Wesseh has been suffering from diabetes for sometimes. He was flown to Ghana for treatment early this year after his hospital bills were paid by president George Weah.

Due the gravity of the sickness, his one leg was amputated, thus leading him to be confined in wheelchair at his Paynesville residence.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X