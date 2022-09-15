Liberia: Media Guru Wesseh Is Dead

September 14_Liberian media guru, Philip Wesseh has died, according to family soutces.

Mr. Wesseh, publisher of The Inquirer News Newspaper died early Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy memorial hospital.

Mr. Wesseh has been suffering from diabetes for sometimes. He was flown to Ghana for treatment early this year after his hospital bills were paid by president George Weah.

Due the gravity of the sickness, his one leg was amputated, thus leading him to be confined in wheelchair at his Paynesville residence.