Ghana: Child Marriage Is Multifaceted - Gender Minister-Designate

14 September 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has developed a strategic framework to end child marriage in Ghana.

The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu, disclosed this at a three-day workshop organized by the Domestic Violence Secretariat under the ministry in collaboration with UNICEF Ghana and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Koforidua.

She said child marriage is multifaceted and complicated and, therefore, requires a variety of techniques to address, adding that one person or one organization cannot address all of its causes.

The workshop was to guide stakeholders on how to translate bold commitment to gender equality, women and girls' empowerment and gender transformation into practical action as well as build institutional partnerships with the government, civil society and the private sector.

Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu added that though child marriage affects both sexes, girls are disproportionately affected most.

She, therefore, called on stakeholders to work together to ensure that the phenomenon is ended in the country.

