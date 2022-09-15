Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointment At LAA, Dismissing Its Technical Services Director

The President of the Republic, H E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made an appointment at the Airport Authority (LAA) and, at the same time, effecting a dismissal at the entity.

The President, on September 14, 2022 appointed Mr. Akoi Sowogie as Acting Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services.

President Weah expressed hope that Mr. Sowogie will justify the confidence he has reposed in him.

Meanwhile, President Weah has dismissed, with immediate effect, Madam Paula Fares Harvey, Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services of the LAA for administrative reasons.

He thanked Madam Harvey for her service to the entity.