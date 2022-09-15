Liberia: President Weah Consoles Family and Colleagues of Late Phillip Wesseh

President George Manneh Weah has described as deeply saddening, the death of iconic Liberian journalist Phillip N. Wesseh, who passed away on Wednesday, September 14 at the John F. Kennedy Hospital following a protracted period of illness.

President Weah extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

Phillip N. Wesseh (PNW) served as Managing Editor and Publisher of The Inquirer Newspaper for many years prior to his death. He was also a lawyer and a strong advocate for media freedom.

The Liberian Leader said that the death of Phillip Wesseh now leaves a deep void in the Liberian media.

He urged the Wesseh Family and friends to take solace in the Lord.

May his soul rest in perfect peace and light perpetual shine upon him.