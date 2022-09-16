Nigeria: BBNaija S7 - the Buzz Breaks Last Season's Streaming Record

16 September 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Africa streaming platform Showmax has disclosed that its BBNaija exclusive talk show: The Buzz' broke last season's record for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria.

According to the platform, 'BBNaija S7: The Buzz' is the most popular Showmax Original content after The Real Housewives of Lagos. The show is hosted by Toke Makinwa and features well-known personalities and BBNaija enthusiasts as they discuss and share their thoughts on the juiciest moments in the Big Brother house.

Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola said: "The reception for this season of 'The Buzz: has been massive. This new record is a testament to that. I believe BBNaija season 7 is going to get more exciting and the fans are in for a good show."

With nine episodes so far, Makinwa has sat down with different media personalities and content creators like Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, ChiGul, Tosin Ajibade, Nedu, Leo Dasilva, and Moet Abebe, to name a few.

