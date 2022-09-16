Nigeria: Terrorists Storm Katsina Community, Kill Businessman, Abduct Others

...As Police kill scores, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles

In a fresh attack on Bakiyawa community in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, terrorists, yesterday killed a businessman identified as Tukur Makeri and abducted several others from the community.

This came as many terrorists were feared killed in Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, yesterday when a team of police operatives engaged the criminals numbering over 30 in a fierce gun battle.

Vanguard gathered that the bandits, who stormed the Bakiyawa community, besides wounding four other villagers, also looted houses and shops during the uninterrupted operation that lasted for about three hours.

According to Marwan Zayanna, a resident of the community, who spoke to Vanguard, the terrorists stormed the community on over 40 motorcycles and shot sporadically, forcing residents to run helter-skelter, seeking safety.

According to him, "four of the victims wounded are currently receiving treatment at the Katsina Teaching Hospital. The terrorists were very many. It is difficult to state their exact number.

"They took away many people from our village after killing Tukur Makeri, a dealer in agricultural products who had been buried earlier today (yesterday).

Meanwhile, many terrorists were feared killed in Sabuwa LGA, yesterday, during a gun battle with a team of police operatives.

One AK-47 and four operational vehicles used by the terrorists were also recovered from the scene of the attack, Katsina Police spokesman, Gambo Isah, said.

According to him, "over 30 terrorists riding on motorcycles armed with AK-47 rifles, around 2:45 pm on Wednesday, blocked Sabuwa-Mararabar Yakawada road in preparation to rob and kidnap residents in the area before the police foiled the evil plot."