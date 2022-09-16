Liberia: President Weah Makes Appointment At LAA

President of the Republic, H E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has made two appointments at the Airport Authority (LAA) and, at the same time, effecting a dismissal at the entity.

An Executive Mansion press release issued Wednesday has said

Those appointed today, September 14, 2022 are Mr. Musa Shannon as Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Akoi Sowogie as Acting Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services.

President Weah expressed hope that the two appointees will justify the confidence he has reposed in them.

Meanwhile, President Weah has dismissed, with immediate effect, Madam Paula Fares Harvey, Deputy Managing Director for Technical Services of the LAA for administrative reasons.

He thanked Madam Harvey for her service to the entity.