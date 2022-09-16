Ghana: La Salem FC Upset La Old Stars in La Derby

La Old Stars were beaten 1-0 by La Salem FC in their RENFAG Oldies League curtain opener on Saturday.

The 'La Derby' at the McDan La Town Park witnessed a physical and feisty contest, culminating in occasional dangerous tackles from both sides.

Class 1 referee, Seth Ashai, however, stamped his authority and splashed out as many as eight yellow cards - four to each side.

Randie Adjei Sowah scored the only goal in the 80th minute, finishing off a fine move from the midfield.

"We're disappointed. It appears that problems with scoring are becoming more apparent with our games," La Old Stars Coach, Ricon Anang Lawah, said.

"You certainly can't be happy, more especially when you create all the chances but fail to convert them. This was a game we should have won easily. The team tried though but needed to be more clinical in front of goal," he laments.

La Old Stars dominated the game but were unable to translate their dominance into goals.

Samuel Ofoli flicked the ball wide from a promising position in the 18th minute while skipper Mawuli Dogbo's long drive was denied by the woodwork shortly before halftime.

La Salem FC enjoyed the midfield action in the openings but lacked attacking ideas to hurt their opponents.

Former Kotoko defender, Alex Djanie who featured for the La Oldies side, put Mawuli through in the 72nd minute but once again his curled effort missed the posts narrowly.

The brightest opportunity fell to substitute Nii Boye Odamtten of La Old Stars but he squandered the begging chance to the amazement of the sparse crowd.

La Salem gradually took charge of the game but missed two good chances before the hour mark.

The score line was barren until the final 10 minutes when Sowah clinched victory for La Salem.