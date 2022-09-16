Ghana: 'Stars 4 Qatar Promo' Launched

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has launched the 'Stars 4 Qatar Promo' aimed at whipping up interest of Ghanaians ahead of the Black Stars participation at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The promotion was also to rally support as well as receive donations for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar tournament.

The promotion would run on the NLA caritas lottery platform.

Patrons can use as low as Gh¢2.00 via the USSD code *899# to win an all expenses paid trip to the Qatar World Cup to watch all the Black Stars games at the Mundial.

There would also besouvenirs such as World Cup footballs and jerseys.

The promotion would run for the next seven weeks with draws taking place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In all, 21 lucky winners would get the chance to watch the Qatar World Cup live.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Finance at MoYS, Dr Haruna Osman Tweneboah, who represented the sector Minister, said the time has come for Ghanaians to rally round the Ghana flag and support the Black Stars to go for the ultimate at the World Cup.

He noted that Ghana's fourth appearance at the World Cup will be a special one for the government, adding that, the ministry was working with all stakeholders to provide the necessary support to ensure that the Black Stars participation in the World Cup was successful.

"The Ministry is mobilising logistics and finances to prepare the Black Stars for the World Cup and with the support of Ghanaians through channels including the 'Stars 4 Qatar promo,' the team would not only participate at the tournament but also make an impact."

GFA Executive Member, Tony Aubynn urged Ghanaians to patronise the eventwhich he described as a good platform for fans craving to go to the World Cup.

A member of the Qatar World Cup fundraising committee, Mr. George Andah said Ghanaians have a responsibility to make sure that the Black Stars advance in their bid to capture the trophy by supporting them.