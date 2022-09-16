Liberia: U.S. Ambassador Hails National Toiletries for Contributing to Liberia's Economy

Barnard Farm — U.S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy has commended National Toiletries Incorporation for its immense contribution to the economy through the production and distribution of toiletries to various homes and offices.

Speaking as a special guest at the company's ninth-anniversary celebration, Amb McCarthy applauded the institution's chief executive officer, Mr. Fomba Trawally, for the innovation to empower Liberians through job creation.

Amb. McCarthy urged others to emulate the example of Trawally, and at the same time, noted that the effort put in has reenergized him.

Said Amb. McCarthy, "I am looking at a bunch of people who make things happen, working with this man, you make things happen."

"For me, it is wonderful to see that. If we can empower all of the Liberians who want to start businesses and if we can educate all those people who need to know a little more to make their life better."

"It is always inspiring to meet someone who started from the bottom and has created something that is still large, yet many people depend on him to make their livings."

Mr. Trawally thanked the US for its contributions affording him several training programs that he had benefited from throughout the years.

He also praised the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) for providing power which has reduced its expenditure on purchasing fuel.

Making a brief remark, head of the Fula Business Association, Mohammed M. Barry appealed to the U..S Embassy to consider giving US visas to business owners in Liberia to attend business conferences.

According to him, out of the 54 countries that were invited in Africa only Liberian business owners will not attend the conference due to visa denial from the US Embassy in Monrovia.

Said Barry, "We have an invitation to travel to the United States to attend Africa- US business expo, the fourth edition. The entire continent, 54 countries were invited, only Liberia will not attend this program because the Embassy through the Consulate denied all of the business people that supposed to go for the program."