Nigeria: Benin Monarch Advises Host Communities Against Violence

In a bid to reduce conflicts between host communities and multinational companies, the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has sued for collaboration between the two stakeholders in the state.

He also urged members of host communities in the state to embrace dialogue in resolving disputes and avoid violence that could slow down the pace of development in the state.

Oba Ewuare II, who gave the advice when he received a team of investors from Dupot Mainstream to his palace for consultation, charged investors to look after the welfare of their host communities.

He directed some Benin palace chiefs with elders and youth leaders in Egbokor community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state towards resolving some contentious issues.

According to him, "I have had complaints from the area, Egbokor, where this business is located in the past.

"Members of the community should calm down. Tread with caution. Don't worry; the benefits that are due to you will get to you. Do not become an obstacle to the progress of the state bearing in mind that benefits of such investment are for everyone.

"Communities should support the development of their area to bring about the beauty of the state. We understand that there are concerns and agitations. When you toe the path of violence, development will be far from the people."

Earlier, the Managing Director, Supper Mainstream, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, extolled the sterling qualities of the Oba of Benin, and assured him that the multinational company would carry out its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) diligently.