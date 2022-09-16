Liberia: Court Jails Jurors for Compromising Trial

Monrovia — The Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice has ordered the detention of bailiff Arthur C. Morris for ten days for interfering with the jury in open court during the trial.

Judge Yamie Gbeisay on Thursday, September. 15, m2022 also mandated the disbarment of juries in the case because they lack independence.

Judge Gbeisay made this disclosure in his ruling involving the Modern Development Management Corporation ( MDMC) through its managing Director, John S Youboty, Musa Kamara and Netty Nyanneh of the Township of Johnsonville 16.5 acres of land.

Judge Gbeisay said fined juror Rita F. US$100.00 to be paid into government revenue and receipt therefrom to be brought to the sheriff of the court, failing of which the clerk is ordered to issue a writ of arrest and have her detained at the Monrovia Central Prison until said amount is paid.

Jurors who were interfering in the said case include Silas S. Frazier, Sereplona L. Fayiah, Jostina Topaye, Rita F. Baokai,

Princess K. Slocen, Henry P. Cleyeh,

Florence Crayton, P. Josephns N. Gonkpala and Joseph Dickserl

The Judge also ordered in the same meant the bailiff Arthur C. Morris is hereby order disrobed and detained at the Monrovia Central Prison for 10 days for interfering with the jury.

"Consequently, the matte is hereby ordered dismissed pending another term of court. And so ordered," Judge Gbeisay ruled.

"In view of the embarrassment caused by the jury and the bailiff which has the tenancy to prejudice the trial, this court was left with no alternative but to disbar the entire jury and said the jury is hereby ordered disbarred and a new trial awarded under a separate jury during another term of court.

The Court narrated that a trial of an action of ejectment filed by MDMC against several defendants commenced with the participation of a special jury and has progressed for 12 days.

The Court indicated that both sides preserved evidence and submitted their respective sides to the court for final argument. On the eve of said argument, a bailiff assigned to this court by the name of Arthur C Morris allegedly heard the trial jury and the secretary of the trial jury discussing the case in open and he alarmed in an effort to quiet the two jurors.

During the court change, the argument that ensued one of the counsels for defendants in the person of Cllr. Swaliho Sesay overheard the argument and therefore filed a complaint against the forelady and other jurors contending that they have conducted themselves constantly and continually contrary to the rule governing jury service.

"The trial was aborted and investigation convicted in the jurors' chambers. The investigation further revealed that the forelady has opened a chat room where all the trial Jurors are registered therein and that in the said chat room they have been discussing the case she admitted during the investigation that they go in the chat room to discuss whatever they do not understand during the trial.