Nigeria: '75, 000 Children Affected By Floods in Nigeria, Niger'

Save the Children International (SCI) says about 75,000 children have been severely affected by deadly floods in Niger and Nigeria in recent weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, it said more than 150,000 people had so far been affected leaving many communities in disarray.

The statement said the flooding had wreaked havoc in Niger's Maradi, Zinder, Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, as well as in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states in Nigeria with over 100,000 people affected in Niger alone.

Famari Barro, Save the Children's Country Director in Nigeria, said it is important for assistance to be provided for affected people particularly children, who are always most vulnerable at times of crisis.

He said, "Children need a stable environment, and we need to ensure that children can return to school in the coming days. It is important that classrooms are available and safe for children and that families can return safely to their homes."