Nigeria: '75, 000 Children Affected By Floods in Nigeria, Niger'

16 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Save the Children International (SCI) says about 75,000 children have been severely affected by deadly floods in Niger and Nigeria in recent weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, it said more than 150,000 people had so far been affected leaving many communities in disarray.

The statement said the flooding had wreaked havoc in Niger's Maradi, Zinder, Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, as well as in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states in Nigeria with over 100,000 people affected in Niger alone.

Famari Barro, Save the Children's Country Director in Nigeria, said it is important for assistance to be provided for affected people particularly children, who are always most vulnerable at times of crisis.

He said, "Children need a stable environment, and we need to ensure that children can return to school in the coming days. It is important that classrooms are available and safe for children and that families can return safely to their homes."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X