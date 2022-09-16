Liberia: George Patten Recalled As Pres. Weah Names New Ambassador to the United States

Monrovia — Mr. George Patten, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States has been recalled. President George Weah has subsequently appointed Mr. Jeff Gongoer Dowana as Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America with concurrent Non-Resident Accreditation to Canada and Mexico.

Pres. Weah made the new appointment on Thursday.

Ambassador Dowana holds a Master of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from the NYACK College in New York. He earlier earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Liberia.

He is a career diplomat who served at several postings including in London, New York, Washington DC, Paris, and his current assignment as Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Kuwait.

Prior to his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Liberia to the United States of America, Ambassador Patten served as Charge d'affaires, a.i at the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations in New York, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Liberia to Ethiopia and Kenya. He also served as the Permanent Representative of Liberia to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

His recall comes a week away from the President's arrival in the United States where he is expected to address the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.