Nigeria: 1,172 Faced Sexual Violence in FCT, Adamawa in 12 Months - Foundation

A civil society organisation (CSO) Neem Foundation has disclosed that over 1,172 people faced Sexual Gender Based Violence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Adamawa State in 12 months.

Speaking at a round table with key media partners on strengthening Sexual Gender Based Violence (GBV) responses organised by NEEM foundation with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) EU, UN Spotlight Initiative Project, the technical lead, Need Foundation, Evelyn Terund Ugbe, said sexual and gender-based violence is not only a consequence of gender inequality but also a constant reminder of women's low status in society and the multiple disparities between genders.

"Research show that girls living in Nigeria could have experienced at least one form of sexual assault by the time they reach 25.

"Governments and development organisations have supported interventions to curb the menace, particularly with the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law in Adamawa, FCT and across the 33 States of Nigeria, supported designated courts to gender based violence, establishment of Sexual Assault and Referral Center, One Stop Centers, GBV Data Dash Board, sexual offenders and service provider registers among several other interventions, " Evelyn said adding that despite the extensive commitments and intervention, SGBV still persists.

She said according to the National GBV dash board, 513 GBV incidents were reported in the Federal Capital Territory, within the period of January 2021 to June 2022, while In Adamawa State from January 2021 to May 2022, 659 cases have been reported from the 21 LGAs in the state with Yola North, Numan, Yola South, Demsa and Gerei reporting the highest incidents.

She said in light of this, Neem Foundation is working with the Ministry of Women Affairs towards implementing the coordinated response to sexual and gender based violence project with financial and technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) EU UN Spotlight Initiative Project.

"The project is focused on strengthening the capacity of service providers and to making essential services available and accessible, acceptable and of quality standards.

"Furthermore, providing technical support to the one-stop centers where survivors can access holistic services such as medical care, psychosocial support, legal assistance, safe space and livelihood support. The centre is crucial especially at a time when there's an increasing gap and demand for services to survivors of GBV. The intervention is also providing coordinated, multi-sectoral and quality essential services for SGBV survivors in a coordinated manner," she said.