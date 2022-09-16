Mali Responds to Ivorian Threats Over Detained Soldiers

Cape Town — Bamako has responded to Abidjan's call for the Economic Community of West African States to get involved in the row between Cote d'Ivoire and Mali concerning Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali. Abidjan recently requested a quick meeting of the sub-regional body, while the Malian junta has made known its inflexible position through a press release published on Thursday, September 15.

"The case of the Ivorian soldiers is purely judicial and bilateral", says the official Malian press release, it warns ECOWAS against "any manipulation by the Ivorian authorities'.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for next week, with at least two meetings are planned to discuss Mali. The Malian government says it does not feel concerned by these initiatives.

For Bamako, the mediation initiated by Togo is "the only framework for settling the case". Between Côte Ivoire and its neighbor, fundamental differences remain. For Bamako, the 46 soldiers committed offenses within it's borders, while for Abidjan, they are hostages. The press release underlines Mali's attachment to peace and centuries-old good neighbourly relations.

Translated from RFI