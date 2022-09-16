Mali Responds to Ivorian Threats Over Detained Soldiers

16 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — Bamako has responded to Abidjan's call for the Economic Community of West African States to get involved in the row between Cote d'Ivoire and Mali concerning Ivorian soldiers detained in Mali. Abidjan recently requested a quick meeting of the sub-regional body, while the Malian junta has made known its inflexible position through a press release published on Thursday, September 15.

"The case of the Ivorian soldiers is purely judicial and bilateral", says the official Malian press release, it warns ECOWAS  against "any manipulation by the Ivorian authorities'.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for next week, with at least two meetings are planned to discuss Mali. The Malian government says it does not feel concerned by these initiatives.

For Bamako, the mediation initiated by Togo is "the only framework for settling the case". Between Côte Ivoire and its neighbor, fundamental differences remain. For Bamako, the 46 soldiers committed offenses within it's borders, while for Abidjan, they are hostages. The press release underlines Mali's attachment to peace and centuries-old good neighbourly relations.

Translated from RFI

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X