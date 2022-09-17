South Africa: Buthelezi to Royal Rebels - "The King Is Already On the Throne"

16 September 2022
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

On Wednesday, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch told Prince Simakade that it's too late to block King Misuzulu's path to the crown.

This comes after new pressure on King Misuzulu kaZwelithini from some family members to take his father's crown away from him.

Prince Simakade has filed papers with the North Gauteng High Court for himself to be declared King of the Zulus.

Buthelezi said King Misuzulu was appointed through the will of his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

"He was appointed through the late King's will, which appointed the late King's Great Wife as Regent, reinforcing what was already well established - that his heir and successor would come from the House of Her Majesty the Regent," said Buthelezi.

He said it was clear that Prince Simakade was unrealistic and had acted illegally by performing a separate Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony in the dead of night at Enyokeni Royal Palace, and by subsequently declaring himself the King of the Zulu Nation.

"The action at the Enyokeni Royal Palace was an act of trespassing as all the Royal Palaces are under the authority of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini," Buthelezi said.

He also raised concerns about the letter that was sent to Premier Nomsa Dube Ncube by Prince Mxolisi on behalf of Prince Simakade where he was threatened with bloodshed if the reed dance continued at Enyokeni Royal palace on Saturday.

He said he has reported the matter to the Minister of Police.

