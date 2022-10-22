South Africa: Politicians Falling Over Themselves to Pay Homage to the King

The political battle for the soul of new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini shifted a gear this week with politicians from as far afield as Johannesburg and Nelspruit visiting his palace.

The first sign of the King's power on the people of KwaZulu-Natal was in full display during the municipal elections of November 2021.

The ANC in KZN made a grave error when it refused to recognise His Majesty as the rightful heir of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu's crown.

For a whole year the ANC government refused to release the King's annual budget of over R60 million, saying his status had not been confirmed.

At some point in this debacle, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and Nation, intervened as the state was reducing the security detail around the future king while his life was in clear danger.

His uncle Swati King Makhosetive Mswati III supplied VIP security for his nephew, mindful of the fact that the future King's mother, Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, had passed away after being poisoned.

Buthelezi's public defence of the King has endeared him to millions of Zulus - not only IFP supporters - who see him as an elderly statesman and public ambassador of the Zulu Nation.

Seeing this, the IFP used the images of its ailing former president to contest the elections and reduced the ANC support in the province to just 41%.

The ANC has now gone on a new charm offensive to KwaKhangel'amankengana Palace in Nongoma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Just about every week the ANC loses by-elections in the province while the IFP has gained new wards and won municipalities that were previously under the control of the ANC.

Even the ANC Women's League, which publicly ridiculed the age-old tradition of the Reed Dance, descended on the King's home to "pray for His Majesty".

King MisuZulu's parents revived this tradition to encourage young girls to delay having sex in the face of the HIV/Aids pandemic in the late 80s and early 90s.

Herman Mashaba, the founder of Action SA, was among the King's first guests this week, when he and Zwakele Mncwango, Action SA's new leader in KZN, showered the king with gifts, including a cow.

Hot on his heels was Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane bearing more gifts and two cattle.

Earlier in the week, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube visited the king but breached protocol, leaving the Royal Family unhappy.

Prince Buthelezi issued a strong statement: "There was a strange breach of protocol during this meeting which has caused concern within the Zulu Royal Family. His Majesty was accompanied by his personal assistant, His Royal Highness Prince Thulani Zulu and His Royal Highness Prince Mbongiseni Zulu.

"Quite unexpectedly, the premier instructed that the two princes leave the room, leaving His Majesty without any witnesses or accompaniment in his meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet," Buthelezi said in a statement.

Clearly, not every politician has learnt their lesson yet - you don't mess with the King.