Nigeria: Again, Atiku Jets Out to Europe for Business

17 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

Barely hours after his party unveiled its presidential campaign council, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar travelled to Europe yesterday afternoon on a business trip.

In a statement by signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku travelled immediately after his meeting in Lagos with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

"Today's trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago. At the conclusion of his European trip, the former vice president will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai. His trip is for business and family purposes and has nothing to do with medicals as being insinuated in some quarters," the statement said.

PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, had on Wednesday travelled to Europe.

