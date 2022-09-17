Nigeria: My Ministry Saved Nigeria From Total Economic Collapse Through P&ID - Malami

17 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

The minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that his ministry saved Nigeria from total economic collapse which would have been brought about if P&ID had succeeded in enforcing an arbitral award of over $10billion on the country.

Malami made the disclosure in a speech he delivered at a management retreat for his ministry with the Theme: "Enhancing System and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective justice Sector Service delivery" held yesterday in Kano.

NIgeria To Pay $496m For Claims Over Steel Plant

According to the minister, the ministry had also ensured the restoration of the nation to the path of growth and development through the settlement of the multi-billion-dollar adverse claims on the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

"Our assets recovery drive has secured the sum of $322million which enabled the federal government to embark on empowerment programs which have taken over 100 million persons out of poverty as part of the national social investment programs," he said.

The minister said the $311million recovered was deployed into critical infrastructural projects such as the Abuja-Kano and Lagos-Ibadan Expressways as well as the Second Niger Bridge.

On the security front, he said; "We have provided support for addressing security challenges (through the proscription of terrorist groups) so as to pave way for legitimate military onslaught.

He stated that there is no doubt that there is a relationship between law and development, whereby law is seen as a standard framework for achieving and measuring development.

He used the opportunity to commend Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the support and warm reception accorded them in hosting the retreat.

Ganduje who was represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, described the retreat as apt and timely, saying it would expose the judiciary staff to fully know their worth.

He commend the minister for his foresight in selecting Kano for the retreat.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X