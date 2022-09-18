South Africa: Senior Adviser to Zulu King Misuzulu Assassinated

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s speaking after his coronation on August 20, 2022 (file photo).
18 September 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — A senior member of the Osuthu royal council, Dr Dumisani Khumalo was killed on Saturday September 17, 2022, shortly after returning home from the annual Zulu reed dance at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma, IOL reports.

Khumalo was a  confidant of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and he helped the current king, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, to take the throne from his rival, Prince Simakade.

King Misuzulu continued to use Khumalo for royal duties and relied on him for wise counsel and direction on how some duties and rituals should be performed - including the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal which was performed last month.

Warnings of "bloodshed" were sent to KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, should the reed dance proceed at the palace - deemed the seat of power for Prince Simakade, who is still fighting for the throne.

Khumalo was one of the first people who stood behind King Misuzulu when the fight for the Zulu throne erupted in late April last year, after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini on  March 12, 2021 closely followed by the death of Queen Regent  Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu on April 29, 2021.

