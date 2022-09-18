Kenya: JSC Interviews for 20 High Court Judges to Begin On Monday

18 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Vilenta Wakwelo

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will Monday begin interviews to recruit twenty new judges of the High Court.

The set to be conducted at the JSC Boardroom will will be concluded November 3, the commission stated in a notice on Sunday.

Established under Article 172 of the Constitution, the JSC which is chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome is required to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.

The Commission said the vacancies were advertised on March 24, 2022 and a total of 104 candidates were shortlisted.

The candidates include the Deputy Supreme court registrar Daniel Kanyinke Ole Keiwua and the Chief Magistrate of Makadara Law Courts Emily Ominde.

Professor Nixon Wanyama Sifuna, a legal practitioner and expert on environmental law who also interviewed for the position of Court of Appeal Judge in 2019, is also among the shortlisted candidates.

Other notable persons include Derrick Kuto who is the President of the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association.

Kuto is also the Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate.

Nyeri Law Courts Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo and Lawrence Mugambi, an Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate also featured in the list.

Tagged:
