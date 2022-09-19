Nigeria's Endless Lecturer Strikes - Insights From Some Essential Reads

18 September 2022
The Conversation Africa (Johannesburg)
analysis By Moina Spooner and Segun Oluwagbile

One thing that is synonymous with public universities in Nigeria is strikes. Since 1999, the public university system has lost about 57 cumulative months to industrial action. This always comes about as a result of under-funding. Lecturers' unions have called for the revitalisation of the sector and wage increases.

The Conversation Africa has featured several analyses of the topic by academic experts.

A former vice-chancellor and professor of history, Ayo Olukoju, highlighted the winners and losers of the strikes and suggested a way forward for Nigeria's public universities.

The latest strike by lecturers, which started on 14 February 2022, is the 17th in 23 years. The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, an umbrella body of lecturers in Nigeria, declared the strike as an "indefinite action". Council member Dele Ashiru explained what this meant and what the government would have to do for the strike to be called off.

Incredibly, amid this strike, Nigeria's parliament is mulling the idea of creating 63 new public institutions of higher education. An education management expert and lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Eragbai Jerome Isuku, examined the proposition and the reasons it's been put forward. He concluded that Nigeria, for now, did not need any new universities because existing ones were underfunded.

Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor

Segun Oluwagbile, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria

This article is republished from The Conversation Africa under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Conversation Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X