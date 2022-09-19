Nigeria: Queen Elizabeth Was All Seasons Monarch Who Brought Global People Together - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described late Queen Elizabeth ll of England as a monarch for all seasons who brought people from all walks of life together.

The Vice President, according to a release issued by his media assistant, Laolu Akande, stated this Sunday in a short tribute at the Lancaster House in London, the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo, in the condolence register at Lancaster House, noted that "Nigeria joins the government and people of the UK, the Commonwealth and rest of the world in expressing our sincere condolence to the royal family on the passing of a monarch for all seasons. May the Lord bless her memory."

The Vice President also joined other world leaders to pay their last respect to the late British monarch at the Queen's lying in state at different times on Sunday.

World leaders who visited the Westminster Hall to witness the lying in state alongside Nigeria's Vice President included the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; U.S. President Joe Biden and French President, Emmanuel Macron, among other royals and Heads of State and Government across the world.

Later on Sunday, Osinbajo and the UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, during a bilateral meeting discussed how to improve trade ties between both countries especially expanding opportunities for Nigerian businesses and supporting the country's climate objectives.

They also discussed the imperative of strengthening international coalition to tackle insecurity in the Sahel and the horn of Africa region.

The UK Foreign Secretary welcomed Nigeria's participation in the funeral programme for Queen Elizabeth ll, expressing gratitude for Nigeria's solidarity and friendship with the UK on the mourning of the monarch, and also celebration of the life and times of the late Queen.

By Sunday evening, King Charles III hosted the Vice President and other visiting world leaders to a reception at the Buckingham Palace as part of activities for the State Funeral of the British monarch.

On Monday morning, the Vice President will also attend the Funeral Service for the Queen at Westminster Abbey.