Nigeria: Security Agencies Intensify Attacks On Bandits, Terrorists

Barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met behind closed door with security chiefs on Thursday several bandits were neutralised as notorious terror kingpin, Bello Turji, narrowly escaped.

The president had on Thursday, during the National Security Council meeting in Abuja, in the course of the week, commended security agencies on recent feats achieved in taming issues of banditry and kidnapping in the country.

The president, who presided over the meeting, however, charged the security agencies to consolidate on the gains so far achieved on or before December.

Buhari had earlier given a marching order to the security chiefs to go after and wipe out all forms of terrorism in the country, especially banditry and kidnapping.

NAN reliably learnt that at least 12 fighters, and relatives of the notorious terror kingpin,Turji, were killed in an air raid by the Nigerian Air Force on Turji's hideout in the Fakai community of Shinkafi area, on Saturday afternoon.

The affected terrorists, who were believed to be attending the naming ceremony of a child at Turji's house, were caught unawares by the bombardment of the air force.

NAN reports that several other terrorists were reported killed at the weekend following in-fighting between two terrorist groups in the Northeast zone of the country.

The Nigerian leader had earlier on Tuesday visited Imo, where he inaugurated some developmental projects executed by the State Government.

According to Buhari, his administration will leave a legacy of major development projects across the country.

The president also saluted Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for giving more attention to constructions and institutional reforms that would improve lives of the people.

While in Owerri, the president inaugurated the Owerri/Orlu dual carriage, Owerri/Okigwe road and the renovated House of Assembly Complex in Owerri, Imo.

On Sept. 14, Buhari presided over the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

The council approved N28 billion for the provision of roads and other infrastructure in Wasa District in the fringes of the FCT.

It also approved N2.044 billion for the provision of internal roads and drainages at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board's Gas hub in Bayelsa.

The council also approved the commencement of a process that would enhance the indigenisation of vaccine production in Nigeria.

Buhari, on Sept. 15, approved National Honours and cash reward of N200 million for Team Nigeria contingents to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics championships.

He expressed the commitment of his administration to rewarding excellence, no less for members of Team Nigeria who ignited the spirit of victory in the nation through stellar performances at international competitions.

While congratulating all the awardees and recipients, the president expressed confidence that this would spur them to greater heights.

The president, who described the athletes as champions, worthy ambassadors, national heroes and heroines, heaped praises on them for proudly flying the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events.

Similarly, Buhari on Sept. 15 in Abuja conferred Nigerian citizenship to 286 foreigners, including 86 Lebanese, 14 Britons and four Americans.

Speaking at the event, Buhari directed the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately issue the new Nigerians with certificates as appropriate.

The affected foreign nationals were conferred with the status of Nigerian citizenship by the president following an approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

NAN reports that the deserving persons who signed to be Nigerians, 208 were conferred citizenship status by naturalisation.

The remaining 78 were conferred with the same status by registration after they officially recited the oath of allegiance and the Nigerian national pledge.

Buhari also condoled with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and his family on the passing of their beloved mother, Mrs Grace Akeredolu.

The president ended the week with a meeting with the Chairman and select members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities on Friday in Abuja.

The meeting was in furtherance of the presidential consultations with relevant stakeholders towards ending the protracted strike by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The president stated this when he met with the Chairman and select members of Pro-Chancellors of federal universities on Friday in Abuja.

He said that without necessarily going back on what was already established policy, "I will make further consultations, and I'll get back to you". (NAN)