Ghana Marburg Outbreak Declared Over

16 September 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Kent Mensah

Accra, Ghana — The World Health Organization has declared an end to Ghana's outbreak of the deadly Marburg virus after more than six weeks without any new cases.

Three cases of the virus were recorded in the West African country in late June, killing two people.

Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola. The symptoms of Marburg include diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Speaking at a press conference Friday in Accra, head of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said having passed the mandatory 42-day period without a new case, the country is now free of the virus.

"I do hereby state that, the appropriate outbreak reasons to Marburg disease have been implemented during the 42 days, following the last negative PCR test result for the sole surviving patient with recommendation from WHO," he said. "Ghana has, therefore, successfully interrupted the first Marburg virus disease outbreak and hereby declare that the outbreak is over."

A total of 198 people were tested for the virus when it first broke in Ghana. They all tested negative.

It is the second time Marburg made a West African appearance. The first outbreak was in Guinea in September of last year.

Marburg has also appeared in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments for Marburg, but WHO says supportive care -- rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids -- and treatment of specific symptoms improves the rate of survival.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X