Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 26,600 Bottles of 'Kuskura' in Kano, Arrests Producer

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a notable producer of a new psychoactive substance, popularly called "kuskura", with 26,600 bottles of the illicit substance.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said that the suspect, Qasim Ademola, was arrested by anti-narcotic officers on September 13, at Gadar Tamburawa, Kano, with the bottles of kuskura meant for distribution across Northern states.

He added that the 39-year-old Ademola, from Akinyele LGA of Oyo State and three of his distributors were arrested. (NAN)