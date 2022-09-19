Nigeria: Oba of Benin Cautions Communities Against Violence

19 September 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has advised multinational companies in Edo State to collaborate with their host communities in order to avoid conflicts.

The monarch also urged the host communities to embrace dialogue in resolving disputes and avoid violence that would slow down the pace of development.

Oba Ewuare II, who gave the advice when he received a team of investors in his palace, charged them to look after the welfare of their host communities.

He directed some palace chiefs, elders and youth leaders to Egbokor community in Orhionmwon LGA towards resolving some contentious issues.

He said, "I have received complaints from the area, Egbokor, where this business is located.

"Members of the community should calm down and tread with caution. Don't worry, the benefits that are due to you will get to you. Do not become an obstacle to progress of the state, bearing in mind that benefits of such investment are for everyone.

"Communities should support the development of their areas to bring about the beauty of the state. We understand that there are concerns and agitations. When you toll the path of violence, development will be far from the people."

