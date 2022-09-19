Nigeria: CAF Confederations Cup - Remo Eliminated As Kwara United Progress to Next Round

A home defeat spoilt the chance of rewriting a 25-year-old record by Remo Stars

Remo Stars suffered a lone goal defeat at home to FAR club of Rabat to crash out of the CAF Confederation Cup 1-2 on aggregate.

It was the first time in 25 years a team from Ogun State was involved in continental action after Abiola Babes. However, it didn't go as planned for Remo Stars as FAR eliminated them courtesy of Guede's 55th-minute strike.

As early as in the first minute of the game, Remo Stars goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, was called into action from a corner.

Two minutes later, Adams Olamilekan couldn't make a counterattack count from the right flank, started by Dayo Ojo's pass.

Remo Stars were forced into an early substitution as Isah Ali suffered a knock and he went off for Bashiru Monsuru.

The Moroccan side played more cohesively with pacy passes from the wings.

Ojo could have given Remo Stars the opener from a chance in the box that went off target in the 27th minute.

Three minutes before halftime, AS FAR attacked through Hamoudan's shot, which was parried by Aniekeme Okon.

Still looking for an opener, Ogunribide's free kick in the 43rd minute was parried by Lahred for a corner.

After a barren draw in the first half, Remo Stars sent on Mathias Ogwuche for Godwin Odibo.

Remo Stars were under immediate pressure and Bankole made two quick saves in the 46th minute. He was called into action again in the 51st minute.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Four minutes later, Remo Stars were punished by Bashiru Monsuru's sloppy defensive play as Guede scored.

Having conceded, Remo Stars intensified their attacks for an equaliser, but no one could get on Samuel Anakwe's cross in the 74th minute.

The last 10 minutes of the game became intense for the hosts who lost another chance from Qudus Akanni's sloppy attempt.

The woes continued for Remo Stars as two counterattacks from the visitors needed saving by Bankole.

In the 94th minute, Adams set up Odibo in what would have been the equaliser, but the midfielder's shot went sideways.

Meanwhile, Kwara United played a goalless draw against AS Douanes as they progressed with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Having won 3-0 in Lagos, the goalless result sent the Harmony Boys to the next round against Confederations Cup winners, RSB Berkane.

Meanwhile, Adewale Adeyinka was the player to thank for Kwara United's qualification, as he made multiple saves during the encounter.

In the 28th minute, Adeyinka saved Kwame's shot from a close range. Three minutes later, the goalkeeper denied Sadou Moustapha.

However, Kwara United's first attempt at goal from Muri Lawal to Issa Gata failed to hit the target in the 40th minute.

Two minutes later, Adeyinka caught Abdulaziz Ibrahim's cross from the edge of the box.

Gata again in the 53rd minute, having gone past three Douanes' players, couldn't get his shot on target.