Rwanda: Motorsport - 26 Drivers to Compete in Mountain Gorilla Rally

For the first time, more than 25 drivers will compete in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally which will be held from September 23 through 25.

The race is part of the African Championship calendar.

17 drivers competed in last year's event which was won by Kenya's Carl Tundo. Drivers from five African countries namely Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and Zambia are expected to take part in this year's tournament.

On its first day, Friday, September 23, there will be a Super Stage at 2pm at the Kigali Convention Center.

On Saturday September 24, the Mountain Gorilla Rally will head to Bugesera; Gako, Gasenyi, Nemba and Ruhuha and on Sunday, the drivers will compete in Kamabuye and Gako.

Burundi driver Rudy Cantanhede is the most successful driver in the rally's history with three wins to his credit.

Italian born local driver Giancarlo Davite has won the event on two occasions. All bar two events have been won by drivers of Subaru Imprezas.